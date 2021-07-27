Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,997 in the last 365 days.

Pechmann Fishing Education Center Offers Boy Scout Merit Badge Clinic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (July 27, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville has released its August class schedule, which includes a fishing merit badge clinic for boy scouts.

“Fishing is the 4th overall activity preferred by scouts,” stated Thomas Carpenter, center director of the Pechmann Fishing Education Center. “Our workshop is led by Boy Scout of America Certified Angling Instructors and volunteers who guide the scouts through all the requirements needed to earn their Fishing Merit Badge.”

Carpenter added that offering these types of opportunities helps to develop young leaders who may potentially become the future of wildlife managers and conservation influencers, a key mission of the Wildlife Commission.

The boy scout clinic is free, is limited to 50 scouts, and scout leaders must contact Thomas Carpenter to register.

Other free classes offered at the Center this August include:

You just read:

Pechmann Fishing Education Center Offers Boy Scout Merit Badge Clinic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.