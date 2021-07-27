Pechmann Fishing Education Center Offers Boy Scout Merit Badge Clinic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (July 27, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville has released its August class schedule, which includes a fishing merit badge clinic for boy scouts.

“Fishing is the 4th overall activity preferred by scouts,” stated Thomas Carpenter, center director of the Pechmann Fishing Education Center. “Our workshop is led by Boy Scout of America Certified Angling Instructors and volunteers who guide the scouts through all the requirements needed to earn their Fishing Merit Badge.”

Carpenter added that offering these types of opportunities helps to develop young leaders who may potentially become the future of wildlife managers and conservation influencers, a key mission of the Wildlife Commission.

The boy scout clinic is free, is limited to 50 scouts, and scout leaders must contact Thomas Carpenter to register.

Other free classes offered at the Center this August include: