Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Report to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Report up to 2031: Forecasts By Product (Dialysis (Intermittent Hemodialysis, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), Sustained low-efficiency Dialysis (SLED)), Drug Therapy (Antibiotics, Diuretics, and Immunosuppressive Agents) By Injury (Pre-renal Injury, Intrinsic Renal Injury, and Post-renal Injury), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has deleteriously affected all the countries and industries. Similarly, the acute kidney injury treatment market is anticipated to take a hit. The target industry is now facing challenges to manage the interrupted demand and supply of components. Also, unpredictable and disturbing supply chain activities and the unavailability of human resources are anticipated to impact the target industry growth. In contrast, the rising research & development activities for developing novel treatments against COVID-19 is creating a lucrative opportunity for the companies. Hence, the overall COVID-19 impact is expected to continue to moderate for the global key players operating in the industry.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/acute-kidney-injury-treatment-market/#download_sampe_div

Market Drivers

The Rising Prevalence of Acute Kidney Injury Among Population

The growth is mainly attributed to the rising geriatric population, the incidence of chronic disorders, and rising emergency department admissions, and the number of acute care admissions. for instance, The AKI incidence is assessed to be around 11.3 million annually. Out of which, approximately 1.7 million deaths are caused by Acute Kidney Injury worldwide annually. Around 1.4 million deaths happen in developing nations due to low income.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, government bodies, the European Medicines Agency, and the National Kidney Function took initiatives to develop novel clinical trials and treatment protocols. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved a trial treatment Fast Track label to ASP1128 (Astellas Pharma), for people undergo coronary bypass and can develop moderate to severe AKI. Moreover, the stem cell therapy to treat acute kidney injury will create lucrative opportunities for the target industry growth. Continuous research & development and innovations in technology such as enhanced vascular access for hemodialysis and decreasing the consumption of the pill is expected to fuel the Acute Kidney Injury market growth .

Future Lies in Technology-Driven Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Devices

Traditional dialysis systems need manual modification of each parameter and human interference. With the help of robust technology at the center, key players operating in the industry must develop computerized, movable, and high tech dialysis machines to provide superior care to people of all age groups. This will able to set the disease parameter spontaneously and reduced the human error. Besides, the global key players are more focused to improve the efficacy of dialysis, with the usage of high-efficacy membranes, high-flux, and deriving from technical advances in membrane development and polymer chemistry.

Market Opportunities

Rapidly Increasing Health Care Expenditure

Healthcare spending has increased drastically in the U.S. in the past few decades. As per the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), healthcare expenditure in the U.S. upsurge near a trillion dollars between 1996 and 2015. The association told that healthcare expenditure in the U.S. during 2017 was around $3.5 trillion, i. e, $11,000 per person. These expenditures are projected to be $6 trillion—approximately $17,000 per person by 2027.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/acute-kidney-injury-treatment-market/#download_sampe_div

How the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market report helps you

In summary, our 500+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, with forecasts for Product, Injury, and Distribution Channel, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

Market, with forecasts for Product, Injury, and Distribution Channel, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 16 key national markets – See forecasts for the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the target industry are Exponential Biotherapies, Inc., AM-Pharma, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, AtoxBio, LG Chem Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Angion Biomedica Corp, Baxter International, Inc., NIKKISO AMERICA, INC., Thrasos Therapeutics Inc., RenalGuard Solutions, Inc., Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc.

The key players have adopted new product development, product launches, product approval, agreement, partnerships, and merger as its key business development strategies to tap into the global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment market . For instance, on 29th April 2020, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sanctioned CARPEDIEM System to Medtronic Inc. The new device design to offer uninterrupted hemodialysis or hemofiltration therapy to severely ill pediatric patients weighing between 5.5 to 22 pounds.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market and leading companies . You will find data, trends, and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Therapeutic Drugs Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Sara Peerun

Commercial Director

Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 207 549 9987

USA Tel: 00 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: 00 353 1 695 0006

Email: sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.