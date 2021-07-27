Guanajuato: Free location state for film and video production
The state of Guanajuato is an ideal best place to conduct film and audiovisual projects in MexicoMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of Guanajuato, in central Mexico, is an ideal best place to conduct film and audiovisual projects within the country. Guanajuato has a Guanajuato Film Commission (CFGTO), whose mission is to facilitate administrative procedures to support and promote the development of the film and audiovisual industry in the state to filmmakers. The Commission, aligned with the State Tourism Secretariat, offers a wide range of services, from processing permits to help with scouting the best locations.
The Film Commission provides information, processes, and mechanisms that simplify all aspects of your shoot, including scouting, surveying, and filming. To make filming in Guanajuato even more inviting, the Commission is also a resource for information about financial support programs for cinematographic and audiovisual projects.
The Film Commission programs are designed to support and promote filmmaking, ensuring a strong infrastructure for production. It should be noted that Guanajuato is a "Free Location" state. Locations are managed in a way that does not generate costs or require payments for their use.
Visiting film makers concerned about safety following the global pandemic, can undertake projects with confidence. The Film Commission offers a series of safety precautions, preventive measures, adaptation, and protection guidelines that mitigate virus-related risks. In fact, Guanajuato earned a Safe Travel certificate from the World Travel and Tourism Council; the first non-beachfront destination in Mexico to be awarded this certificate.
This distinction makes it easier for travelers to identify governments and businesses that have adopted globally standardized health and hygiene protocols. It was awarded to Guanajuato for complying with and guaranteeing good sanitary practices. The Safe Travel badge provides travelers with a safety roadmap for visiting tourist and film destinations. The protocols seek to reactivate key tourism partners such as hotels, caterers, transport, space rental, locations, hospitals, tourist guides and tour operators, among other visitors’ services.
Guanajuato has distinguished itself within the film and audiovisual industry, both nationally and internationally for its remarkable locations and interesting sites for filming. And is host of a world class event, the Guanajuato International Film Festival - giff, September 17-26, which is presented in collaboration with Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg and the Goethe Institute. This important festival enables filmmakers as well as Mexican and German producers to develop their projects.
Also, Guanajuato stands out for its cultural richness. The state has two cities declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, Guanajuato city and San Miguel de Allende, plus six Magical Towns, as well as stunning archaeological sites and unrivaled natural landscapes.
With exceptional land and air connectivity, traveling to Guanajuato is easy. There is a wide range of accommodation choices to fit any budget or need, from the simplest to the most sophisticated boutique hotels. Visitors will also enjoy celebrated gastronomy as well as the warmth of the people inhabitants who are used to welcoming important film related events.
