PR 21-18 Patacsil v. Narragansett Bay Commission et al. – No violation

The Complainant filed three complaints, each alleging that public bodies violated the APRA by denying her APRA requests.

The Complaint against the Narragansett Bay Commission alleged that the NBC improperly denied the Complainant's request for the names and addresses of individuals delinquent 90 days or more on their sewer bills. The NBC stated that disclosure of this information would be an unwarranted invasion of the relevant individuals' personal privacy. We concluded that NBC's determination that the privacy interests of the individuals outweighed any public interest in disclosure did not violate the APRA.

The Complaint against the Town of North Providence alleged that the Town improperly withheld responsive documents in response to the Complainant's request for a list of addresses with taxes overdue by 6 months or more. The Town stated that the only responsive document it maintained was the Tax Sale list on the Town's website, which it provided to the Complainant. Because the undisputed evidence in the record presented to us demonstrated that all responsive documents maintained by the Town were provided to the Complainant, we found no violation.

The Complaint against the City of Woonsocket alleged that the City violated the APRA by denying the Complainant's request for a list of addresses with taxes overdue by 6 months or more. In response, the City provided evidence that it had provided the Complainant with responsive records. Because the undisputed evidence demonstrated that the Complainant was provided with responsive records, we found no violation.