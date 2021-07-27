Urban South - HTX Hires Nathan Garcia as Sales and Distribution Manager
Experienced manager will oversee sales and distribution of all packaged beers
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South - HTX is excited to announce the addition of Nathan Garcia to its growing team. Garcia brings more than a decade of experience in staff management, facility operations and program implementation to his position at Urban South in Houston. In his role as Sales and Distribution Manager, Garcia will direct all on-premise and off-premise sales of package products, including taproom release management, in-state retail customers, out-of-state distributor management and direct-to-consumer sales.
— Dave Ohmer, Urban South - HTX
“Nate is a self-starter with extensive upper management experience and a passion for craft beer, which is why he stood out as a fit for the Urban South team,” said Dave Ohmer, General Manager of Urban South - HTX. “We look forward to watching him grow in this role and know our partners and clients will enjoy working with him as much as we do.”
Garcia holds a Bachelor of Science from Eastern Connecticut State University and started his career as a Health and Wellness Manager and Personal Trainer on the East Coast. In 2015, he transitioned into the outdoor industry where he held roles including Site Manager at Go Ape Treetop Adventure, Director at Nomads Outdoor Adventure and Director of Operations at The Adventure Park at Storrs. Garcia enjoys networking and building lasting professional relationships.
“I’ve always appreciated the craft beer atmosphere and the culture surrounding this industry,” said Garcia. “Even before I was working in the industry, I loved visiting different breweries and tasting new beer with my friends. The pandemic changed my career path and it seemed like the perfect opportunity to develop hands-on experience in the craft beer space while building relationships within the local community. My experience at Urban South - HTX has been a great one so far.”
Urban South - HTX started as a team of three and has grown to a team of twelve employees today. The satellite brewery celebrated its one year anniversary in February, having released more than 230 unique beers and packaged more than 300,000 cans in its first year of operation.
To learn more about Urban South - HTX, visit: UrbanSouthBrewery.com/taprooms/houston.
About Urban South Brewery
Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), and 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx
