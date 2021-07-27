Commission on School Accreditation to Discuss Holmes County Consolidated School District

MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release: July 26, 2021

WHO: Commission on School Accreditation (CSA)

WHAT: CSA will meet to determine if an extreme emergency situation exists that jeopardizes the safety, security and educational interests of the children enrolled in the Holmes County Consolidated School District (HCCSD)

WHEN: 10 a.m., August 2, 2021

WHERE: Central High School Building, 359 N. West St., Jackson, Fourth Floor Board Room*,

*COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES: The Board Room has limited capacity and can only accommodate CSA members, designated Mississippi Department of Education staff and HCCSD representatives participating in the meeting. All other visitors may view the meeting remotely via live stream or watch the live stream from the 2nd floor auditorium in the Central High School Building. All meeting participants and visitors must wear a mask.