Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,996 in the last 365 days.

Commission on School Accreditation to Discuss Holmes County Consolidated School District

MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release: July 26, 2021

WHO: Commission on School Accreditation (CSA)

WHAT: CSA will meet to determine if an extreme emergency situation exists that jeopardizes the safety, security and educational interests of the children enrolled in the Holmes County Consolidated School District (HCCSD)

WHEN: 10 a.m., August 2, 2021

WHERE: Central High School Building, 359 N. West St., Jackson, Fourth Floor Board Room*,

*COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES: The Board Room has limited capacity and can only accommodate CSA members, designated Mississippi Department of Education staff and HCCSD representatives participating in the meeting. All other visitors may view the meeting remotely via live stream or watch the live stream from the 2nd floor auditorium in the Central High School Building. All meeting participants and visitors must wear a mask.

On-Site Investigative Audit Report - Holmes County Consolidated School District

 

You just read:

Commission on School Accreditation to Discuss Holmes County Consolidated School District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.