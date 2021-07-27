ADVISORY – EXETER TOWNSHIP – TOMORROW – Local Police Department to Conduct Aggressive-Driving Enforcement

Tomorrow, Exeter and Muhlenberg Police Departments will conduct joint aggressive-driving enforcement activities as part of a statewide wave. The law enforcement activities will coincide with a coordinated enforcement day on July 28 by police departments in the region.

Municipal police agencies will target motorists exhibiting aggressive-driving behaviors such as heavy truck violations, pedestrian safety, red light running, and tailgating.

Media is encouraged to attend enforcement activities. Police and Highway Safety Network representatives will be available for media interviews urging safe driving.

WHAT: Municipal police departments will conduct joint aggressive driving enforcement as part of a statewide crackdown. WHEN: Tomorrow, July 28, 2021; 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM WHERE: US 422 and East Neversink Road Interchange, Exeter Township

MEDIA CONTACTS: Sean Brown, PennDOT, 610-871-4556 or sebrown@pa.gov Tara DeStefano, Highway Safety Network, 570-573-0233

