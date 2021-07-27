Road Closure on Ogdensburg Road in Union Township, Tioga County This Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who are advised that Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road) will be closed this week between Route 14 in Roaring Branch and Route 414 in Ogdensburg, Union Township, Tioga County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Tuesday, July 27 through Friday, July 30, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing pipe replacements on Ogdensburg Road. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

A detour using Route 14, Route 2006 (Spencer Road) and Route 414 will be in place while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. Work is expected to be completed on Friday, July 30, weather permitting.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

