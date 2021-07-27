Tactical Data Link Market to Hit USD 11,073.9 Million by 2028; Backed by Incorporation of Advanced Military Communication Solutions, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered in the tactical data link market are BAE Systems plc. (The U.K.), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (The U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (The U.S.), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France), Viasat, Inc. (The U.S.), and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tactical data link market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 11,073.9 million by 2028. Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled “Tactical Data Link Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Hardware and Software), By Data Link Type (Link 16, Link 22, SADL, and Others), By Platform (Air, Ground, and Sea), By Application (Command & Control, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare, Radio Communication, and Situational Awareness), and Regional Forecast, 2021 – 2028.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 6,380.0 million in 2020 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.52% between 2021 and 2028. The growing adoption of advanced communication solutions by defense organizations across the globe and the increasing focus on enhancing interoperability among military forces will boost the adoption of the product globally.

The drastic effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. The lockdown imposed by the government agencies has led to several industries facing halted industrial operations. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities. The pandemic has certainly surged the demand for advanced PPE kits across the globe while putting tremendous pressure on the healthcare settings to contain its spread.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate to further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Improving Interoperability among Armed Forces to Promote Growth

NATO adopts military data link 16 networks to communicate effectively with its coalition partners. Additionally, Link 16 aids in commanding the partners and decides by efficiently communicating with the NATO members. The surging demand for improved interoperability between coalition partners and armed forces is anticipated to propel the demand for advanced system solutions. Moreover, the increasing adoption of data link systems by the defense forces to enhance communication capabilities to mitigate external threats will contribute to the global tactical data link market growth during the foreseeable future.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; High Military Expenditure to Spur Product Demand

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain at the forefront during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing spending on the military by countries such as the U.S. Besides, developing advanced defense solutions is likely to propel the demand for advanced tactical data links in the region. North America stood at USD 2,432.5 million in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience exponential growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the proactive measures by the militaries of countries such as India, China, and South Korea to upgrade their defense mechanism. For instance, in November 2020, the defense agency of South Korea announced its decision to award Hanwha Systems a contract to develop the main and auxiliary equipment of Link-K. This, according to the company, will improve the transmission speed and interlock it with foreign data links.





Market Segmentation

Based on the solution, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. On the basis of data link type, the market is classified into Link 16, Link 22, SADL, and others. Moreover, based on the platform, the market is classified into air, ground, and sea.

On the basis of the platform, the air segment held a global tactical data link market share of about 33.73% in 2020 and is likely to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. This is owing to the high demand for rotary-wing aircraft, fixed-wing, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for critical defense operations globally.

Based on the application, the market is categorized into command & control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare, radio communication, and situational awareness. Lastly, based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Players Focus on Acquisition to Expand Their Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue

The market comprises small, medium, and large companies striving to maintain their stronghold. The large companies are focusing on acquiring other small companies to expand their tactical data link portfolio and cater to the growing demand from the defense sector worldwide. In addition to this, other key players are focusing on adopting proactive strategies such as introducing new products, partnerships, and collaborations that will favor the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out a few of the renowned companies present in the tactical data link market. They are as follows:

BAE Systems plc. (The U.K.)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (The U.S.)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

Honeywell International, Inc. (The U.S.)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Thales Group (France)

Viasat, Inc. (The U.S.)





Key Industry Development

June 2020 - BAE Systems technology solutions and services business secured a five-year contract worth USD 85.9 million from the U.S. Navy. Under the contract, the company will aid in designing, integrating, producing, installing, testing, and evaluating data link technology for the naval ships.





