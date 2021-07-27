Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Expected to Reach USD 5.1 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[219+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Thermal Interface Materials Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 2.8 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 5.1 Billion by 2026, at 10.4% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2019-2027. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are The 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Laird Technologies, Indium Corporation, Zalma Tech Co. Ltd., Schlegel Electronic Materials, Inc. and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Thermal Interface Materials Market by Type (Silicone, Epoxy, Polyimide, and Others), By Product Type (Greases & Adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials, and Others), By Application (Computers, Telecom, Consumer Durables, Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Automotive Electronics, and Others), By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026".

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Thermal Interface Materials Market size & share expected to reach to USD 5.1 Billion by 2026 from USD 2.8 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market: Overview

Thermal interface materials are materials that are used to disperse heat from electronic devices and enhance heat transmission. They are usually sandwiched between the dissipating device or heat-spreading substrate and the components or heat-generating chip. Thermal Interface Materials represent significant difficulties for materials research due to the numerous conceivable applications and a vast range of materials. Thermal management in the electronics industry is highly complicated and necessitates a thorough understanding of the material characteristics of the TIMs used.

Industry Major Market Players

The 3M Company

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Laird Technologies

Indium Corporation

Zalma Tech Co. Ltd.

Schlegel Electronic Materials Inc.

Universal Science

Master Bond Inc.

Electrolube Limited

Fuji Polymer Industries Co. Ltd.

AIM Specialty Materials

DK Thermal

GrafTech International Ltd.

AOS Thermal Compounds LLC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Semikron

RBC Industries Inc.

LORD Corporation

Aremco Products Inc.

Timtronics

Wakefield-Vette Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials

Dow Corning Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

Market Dynamics

The commercial availability of a variety of thermal interface materials in a variety of forms, along with expanding uses in the electronic sector, is expected to boost penetration in the coming years. Thermal interface materials are used to conduct heat across two hard surfaces and are particularly useful when sophisticated electrical gadgets are in high demand. Thermal interfaces are well-known for providing effective heat management solutions, which are necessary for enhancing the overall performance and longevity of a system. Because of its thermal conductivity, the product is expected to see considerable gains, which will assist to extend the life and efficiency of the electronic device or equipment where it is used. Conductive materials, such as metals, metal oxides, or silicone, are commonly used to create the product.

Based on the product type the market is bifurcated into tapes & films, metal-based TIMs, greases & adhesives, phase change materials, gap fillers, and others. The greases & adhesives category dominated the product type segmentation in 2020 and is expected to dominate the segment in the upcoming years. This can be attributed to its growing use in several applications such as power conversion equipment, transmission & engine control modules, PCs, memory modules, server CPUs, and mobile phones among others.

Consumer behavior for electronic gadgets such as cell phones, tablets, and video games has not been affected by the post-pandemic situation. Rather, in recent years, under the recession, consumer durables sales have been falling as well. Furthermore, due to an increasing need for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, demand for pharmaceutical and medical gear, as well as lab equipment has grown.

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market: Segmentation

The global thermal interface materials market is segregated based on type, product type, application, and region. Based on type the market is bifurcated into polyimide, epoxy, silicone, and others. The silicone segment dominated in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period. This can be attributed to its outstanding characteristics such as resistance to chemical attack, stability to mechanical stress, shock & vibration resistance, and temperature variation stability. Based on the product type the market is bifurcated into tapes & films, metal-based TIMs, greases & adhesives, phase change materials, gap fillers, and others.

The Asia Pacific is projected to Dominate Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Growth

Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2020 with a market share of more than 35% and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. This is due to the existence of a big manufacturing zone in the area. Government policies, GST reductions, corporate tax reductions, changing lifestyles, consumer health awareness, and growing family incomes, in addition to the industrial base, have the potential to accelerate industry growth in this region. As more trucks and vans are utilized to deliver essentials across the area, sales in the automotive sector can only be achieved through vehicle refurbishing or repair. However, the government's continued focus on healthcare and the automotive sector, as well as its encouragement of FDI from Asian manufacturers, might help the business recover in the projected term. Despite Europe being a key market for the automobile sector and medical device production, the product is expected to lose income over time. This is owing to the fact that, as a result of the current pandemic epidemic, manufacturing operations have come to a halt due to a collapsed supply and demand for cars.

Browse the full report “Thermal Interface Materials Market by Type (Silicone, Epoxy, Polyimide, and Others), By Product Type (Greases & Adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials, and Others), By Application (Computers, Telecom, Consumer Durables, Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Automotive Electronics, and Others), By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/thermal-interface-materials-market

The global thermal interface materials market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Silicone

Epoxy

Polyimide

Others

By Product Type:

Greases & Adhesives

Tapes & Films

Gap Fillers

Metal-Based TIMs

Phase Change Materials

Others

By Application:

Computers

Telecom

Consumer Durables

Medical Devices

Industrial Machinery

Automotive Electronics

Others

