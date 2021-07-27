Rostec Develops Unique Aviation Sensor for Long Range Awareness under Poor Visibility
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ruselectronics holding company of Rostec State Corporation has developed a new generation hybrid TV sensor for detecting and observing distant objects in conditions of poor visibility, such as fog, rain, snowfall, dust storms or low illumination. The equipment is suitable for use in aircraft surveillance, and search and track systems. No similar Russian systems are currently available.
The device is designed to operate in the near-infrared range at a distance of up to 1.7 microns (0.0017 mm). This kind of sensitivity allows developing new properties for a night vision device, which is completely usable also during daylight to detect objects against a bright sky or in twilight haze, and transmit a clear high-resolution image.
The use of the device as part of passive sensor systems makes it possible to increase their range by 2-2.5 times. When using laser illumination, the equipment provides detection and identification of an object at a distance of up to 20 km. Compact size makes the device convenient for use as part of small-sized television equipment.
The device was developed by NRI Electron, a subsidiary structure of Ruselectronics holding company, part of Rostec State Corporation.
“Our new design is intended for tasks requiring the use of extremely sensitive devices in areas such as ultra-weak radiation in the infrared spectrum. The hybrid TV sensor provides a high-quality image in all weather conditions and can be used in both civilian and special-purpose equipment”, noted the Director General of NRI Electron, Alexey Vyaznikov.
The device consists of a sealed housing and a radiation-sensitive photocathode and an electron-sensitive matrix inside in a vacuum. The design is has been patented as know-how of the developers, allowing to reduce the amount of noise interference and increase the resolution of the new device.
Ruselectronics holding company is a national electronics vendor. Founded in 1997, it became a part of Rostec State Corporation in 2009. The holding company includes the largest corporations of Russian radio-electronic industry, i.e., Sozvezdie, Vega, Avtomatika, Control Systems, as well as the National Center for Informatization (NCI). The head structure is United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation. The holding company produces over 50% of electronic components in Russia, 8% of the total production in the radio-electronics sector, and provides over 10% of workplaces in the industry. Ruselectronics is an umbrella for more than 140 enterprises and scientific organisations specialising in the development and manufacturing of radio-electronic components and technologies, communication devices and systems, automated control systems, robotic systems, SHF electronics, computing equipment and telecommunications equipment. The holding company employs above 70 thousand people. Its products are supplied to more than 30 countries in Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
Ruselectronics holding company is a national electronics vendor. Founded in 1997, it became a part of Rostec State Corporation in 2009. The holding company includes the largest corporations of Russian radio-electronic industry, i.e., Sozvezdie, Vega, Avtomatika, Control Systems, as well as the National Center for Informatization (NCI). The head structure is United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation. The holding company produces over 50% of electronic components in Russia, 8% of the total production in the radio-electronics sector, and provides over 10% of workplaces in the industry. Ruselectronics is an umbrella for more than 140 enterprises and scientific organisations specialising in the development and manufacturing of radio-electronic components and technologies, communication devices and systems, automated control systems, robotic systems, SHF electronics, computing equipment and telecommunications equipment. The holding company employs above 70 thousand people. Its products are supplied to more than 30 countries in Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
