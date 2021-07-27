New Online Shopping Platform for Home Improvement Products That Benefit Your Health, Wealth, and the Planet

Rise Launches the First Online Shopping Experience for Sustainable Home Improvement Products

With the launch of the Rise store we’ve closed the loop - from education to purchase.” — Matt Daigle

FREDERICTON, NB, CANADA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise is pleased to announce the launch of their online store, shop.buildwithrise.com, where carefully vetted, sustainably focused products are available for purchase across North America.

Rise is North America's most visited online home improvement platform and community and is positioned as the leading authority in sustainable home improvement. Providing information that focuses on health, wealth (through energy savings), and the planet. Rise inspires, empowers, and educates homeowners to make better, more sustainable home choices, whether they’re building a new home, renovating an existing one or just want to purchase home products that are planet and people friendly.

At its core, Rise is making sustainable home improvement accessible to all. Since launch, their community of engaged and informed visitors is 5 million strong and growing.

“Over the years, we received a lot of feedback; feedback on what people loved reading about, or things that could make their lives easier.” said Matt Daigle Founder and CEO of Rise, “Out of that feedback, one thing stood out. After welcoming millions of people through our virtual doors, and undoubtedly influencing thousands of homeowners to demand more of their home, we still hadn’t solved one of the most important questions that we kept getting over and over. It usually went something like this: ‘Great, I’m sold on this - now, where do I buy it?, with the launch of the Rise store we’ve closed the loop - from education to purchase’ said Matt Daigle, Founder and CEO of Rise



Rise is an online home improvement store that empowers every person with the unbiased resources they need to purchase products that benefit their health, wealth, and the planet. Visitors have access to expert articles, interactive photos, energy rebates, and a large selection of products that carry with them benefits that are integral to the Rise mission. Rise is partnering with like-minded manufacturers and building professionals who want to connect with customers who are looking for products and services that align with their values. Rise is a certified B Corp and is committed to making business decisions that benefit people and the planet before profits.