Jiangsu Sailboat Petrochemical Co. Ltd. again selected LyondellBasell’s Lupotech T technology

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, July 27, 2021 – LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced that Jiangsu Sailboat Petrochemical Co. Ltd. will use again LyondellBasell Lupotech T high-pressure polyethylene technology at their facility located in Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province, P.R. of China.

The process technology will be used for a 200 KTA ethylene vinyl acetate copolymer (EVA) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) line to produce EVA products with vinyl acetate comonomer.

“Growth of EVA and LDPE applications remain strong in particular in higher value applications such as solar panel lamination and encapsulant which are growing contributors in the energy transition,” said Neil Nadalin, Director Global Licensing and Services at LyondellBasell. Nadalin added, “The technology of choice for producing both EVA and LDPE applications in high demand, remains our high-pressure tubular Lupotech T process offering lowest operating and balanced investments costs to our customers.”

Mr. Bai Wei, General Manager of Jiangsu Sailboat Petrochemical Co., Ltd stated, “This is already the second Lupotech T line and our third polyethylene line based on LyondellBasell’s proprietary technology allowing us to produce EVA copolymers and high-quality LDPE products. We are very satisfied with the production capability and plant performance of the Lupotech T technology. Therefore, selecting LyondellBasell’s technology was again a natural choice for expanding our production capability with this additional project.”

Decades of experience in high-pressure application design makes the Lupotech T process the preferred technology for EVA/LDPE plant operators. High reliability, unmatched conversion rates and effective process heat integration are key attributes of the Lupotech T process, designed to ensure this technology’s on-going energy efficiency.

More than 13,000 KTA of Lupotech T EVA/LDPE production capacity has been licensed by LyondellBasell in over 70 lines around the world.

New licensees take advantage of LyondellBasell’s in-house expertise of continuous production improvement, product development according to the latest environmental regulations, and our knowhow in high pressure design, by optionally joining our Technical Service program.

In addition to the Lupotech T process technology, the LyondellBasell portfolio of licensed polyolefin processes and catalysts includes:

Hostalen – Leading low-pressure slurry process for the production of high-performance multimodal high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

Spherilene – Flexible gas phase process technology for the production of linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), medium-density polyethylene (MDPE) and HDPE.

Spherizone – The breakthrough multi-zone circulating reactor provides a unique and innovative platform to manufacture polypropylene products with novel architecture and enhanced properties.

Spheripol – The leading polypropylene (PP) process technology with more than 30 million tons of licensed capacity. With globally recognized quality grades featuring leading monomer yield and investment costs to make it the technology of choice.

Metocene PP – Innovative add-on technology for the production of specialty polypropylene products using single-site catalyst systems.

Avant – Advanced Ziegler-Natta, including non-phthalate, chromium and metallocene catalysts for entire range of polyolefin production.

