Overseas Criminal Investigation (OCI) Provides Training in Visa Security and Imposter Detection to Airline Workers in Dar Es Salaam

Over 75 airline workers from National Aviation Services (NAS), Swissport, and multiple airlines received training in U.S. visa security features and impostor detection in Dar es Salaam. The training was provided by the office of overseas criminal investigation at the U.S. Embassy.

NAS and Swissport are contractors who provide frontline security/ticketing agents to assist various airlines at the Julius Nyerere International Airport. The training focused on providing airline workers with an understanding of various fraudulent travel documents and how imposters use these documents to gain access to the United States.

This training is an example of the strong 60-year partnership between the United States and Tanzania.