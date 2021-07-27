The Bulrushes News Website enters news content partnership with APO Group

Independent online news publication The Bulrushes (www.TheBulrushes.com) has entered into a news content partnership with APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service.

The partnership will see the APO Group's content published on www.TheBulrushes.com in real-time: www.TheBulrushes.com/apo-releases.

"APO Group is the largest and most trusted provider of corporate news in Africa and we are glad to offer that content for free so any African media can boost their audience at no cost", said APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard.

Commenting on the positive development, founder of The Bulrushes Moses Mudzwiti said: "We are delighted to partner with the APO Group whose stated goals of reporting the best of Africa are similar to ours."

Mudzwiti added: "Long may it last".

APO Group is the undisputed source of press releases and multimedia files related to Africa, distributing press releases, videos, photos, documents and audio-files for high-quality, authoritative sources such as global fortune 1000 companies, reputable international and African based PR agencies, governments and international institutions.

Last month, iconic football club Olympique de Marseille (OM) announced the APO Group as its first-ever African official partner.