Exults Digital Marketing to Attend International Pizza Expo 2021, the Largest Pizza Show in the World

South Florida’s top Internet marketing agency will offer a complimentary and comprehensive Online Marketing Audit to any interested Pizza Expo attendees.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exults Digital Marketing announces it will attend the 37th annual International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas—the largest pizza show in the world featuring a variety of exhibits, seminars, and workshops all dedicated to one of the most popular foods on earth. The agency will appear with the intent to offer any interested attendees and exhibitors a fully-encompassing review of their digital marketing strategy.

“We are excited to have the chance to demonstrate to pizza business owners and decision makers how they can better grow their brands and hone in on their target markets,” said Zach Hoffman, CEO of Exults Digital Marketing. “In an industry with no shortage of competition, it is crucial that pizza businesses of all sizes build an online presence with practices such as sponsored ads and a user-friendly website experience.”

The Online Marketing Audit offered by Exults will include a full review of the services offered by the agency as they apply to each business. This will include an analysis of sponsored ads, a search engine optimization report, as well as reviews of website structure, calls-to-action (CTAs), social media presence, and online reputation analysis. Interested Pizza Expo attendees will have the opportunity to review this audit information with Exults for free.

The majority of International Pizza Expo 2021 will take place over three days from Tuesday through Thursday, August 17th-19th. However, various education sessions and workshops related to pizza and the best business practices for the industry will take place as early as Sunday, August 14th. Show hours during the main session will begin at 10 a.m. each day from the Las Vegas Convention Center in Paradise, Nevada.

Any interested attendees regardless of industry or pizza businesses seeking to exhibit can inquire about information and pricing by visiting the event website. The event site also offers a wealth of information regarding event schedules, travel accommodations, and additional details on competitions such as the International Pizza Challenge.

More About Exults Digital Marketing

Exults is a full-service Internet marketing company that is results driven. Offering a complete range of Internet marketing services to reach its clients’ goals, Exults premier services include:

— Digital Branding

— Website Design and Development

— eCommerce platform development and management

— Search Engine Optimization

— Pay Per Click Management

— Social Media Marketing

— Digital PR

If you are interested in rebranding your company for the digital business world to spark meaningful engagement and online sales, contact Exults. For more information, please visit the Exults website (https://www.exults.com/) or call 866-999-4736.