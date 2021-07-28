ARID and uHoo Ink Joint Partnership to Campaign for better IAQ in Singapore buildings

Visualize, Monitor and Control your air quality

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- uHoo and ARID Indoor Air Solutions Pte Ltd, two Singapore-based indoor air quality solutions platforms, recently inked an agreement to further develop a strategic program for creating healthy buildings in Singapore through the VMC Solution (Visualize, Monitor and Control). James Paul Pilande, Managing Director of ARID, and Dustin Jefferson S. Onghanseng, CEO and Co-Founder of uHoo, signed the agreement.

Building occupants and guests can visualize and understand the air they breathe with the VMC Solution. Owners and managers of buildings will be able to detect and address invisible particles within enclosed spaces, be notified when thresholds are exceeded, and clean the air in real time.

Both companies aim to disrupt the Singapore air quality market through this partnership by providing a complete solution that enables building occupants and building managers to get reliable real-time indoor air information and insights and immediately resolve any issues that could negatively affect health.

About the VMC Solution

It was one of the selected six finalists representing Singapore at the 1st CapitaLand Sustainability Challenge, besting 270 competitors. “The project aims to provide occupants with peace of mind about the air that they are breathing by displaying accurate, real-time data. We can only improve and control Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) once we care enough about the problem and understand it well,” says James Paul Pilande, ARID's Managing Director.

Both companies will jointly develop, market, and deploy the VMC Solution under the agreement. As part of this partnership, each company will be able to draw on the strengths of the other in IAQ, including monitoring and controlling the spread of airborne pathogens in enclosed spaces. ARID will sell, manage, install, and maintain the solution while uHoo will provide indoor air quality monitoring hardware and software solutions. “Making the invisible, visible allows us to assist building owners and managers with understanding IAQ problems within their facilities,” uHoo CEO and co-Founder Dustin Jefferson S. Onghanseng shares. "This will allow them to pinpoint issues precisely and address the concerns promptly, as well as ensure a comprehensive approach to IAQ management."

About Lumenaire and uHoo Aura

With the VMC Solution, uHoo offers its uHoo Aura, which is designed for businesses. It comes with the uHoo Business Dashboard that provides valuable insights about trends and factors related to indoor environmental quality across all the locations where the units will be installed. Arid will use LumenAire products that provide UV air disinfection and air purification to ensure healthy and safe air is circulated in facilities where VMC is deployed. In order to make it easier for air quality data to be shared in real-time, ARID will also provide large screen displays, and (CMS) Content Management System software that remotely controls the uHoo Business dashboard to display IAQ data in public spaces.

uHoo Aura, the best-in-class commercial environment quality monitor, delivers continuous, real-time information and actionable insights into key indoor air quality parameters to help companies stay in control of the environment and provide a comfortable, secure, and productive working environment for their employees. Measurements include temperature, relative humidity, carbon dioxide, a variety of particle sizes (PM10, PM4, PM2.5, PM1), carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), air pressure, light, and sound. It also includes the uHoo Virus Index, the world's first, patented technology for monitoring and measuring air quality data in order to assess and minimize the risk of virus survival.

uHoo was recently named one of the world's top real estate innovators in the 6th edition of KPMG's Real Estate Innovations Overview in Air Quality for Property and Facilities Management under the Healthy Workplace and Living category.

The VMC Solution will be available to the Singapore commercial market by (date). Subscription packages start at S$499/month. To learn more about the VMC Solution, you may inquire here: Our VMC Solution

About uHoo

uHoo is a global air quality management company. Its vision is to help reduce deaths and improve lives and well-being globally through proper air quality management. uHoo was founded by Dustin Jefferson S. Onghanseng and Brian Lin. Both have respiratory conditions and want to improve the environmental conditions in which people live, work, and play so sickness and disease can be prevented and health improved.

About ARID

ARID Indoor Air Solutions PTE. LTD. (Previously known as ARID Builders Pte Ltd) is Singapore's leading specialist in commercial office fit-outs and indoor air quality design. The company specializes in assisting tenants and owners in locating the best office design and remodeling to satisfy their needs. ARID, which was founded in May 2011, has worked on many design and remodeling projects and has already finished more than 320,000 square feet of office and retail space. The company then changed its emphasis in Q1 2020 to increasing indoor air quality in commercial areas to Improve Indoor Air Quality in the Workplace. The main drive for this shift is the recent development in the workplace interior design sector caused by the growth of co-working spaces and the onset of COVID-19.

