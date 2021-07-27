Global Airport Technologies Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Airport Technologies Market 2021-2030

Airport Technologies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Airport Technologies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Airport Technologies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global airport technologies market is expected to grow from $11.38 billion in 2020 to $12.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The airport technologies market is expected to reach $14.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.3%. Rise in illegal immigration is a key driver of the airport technologies market.

The airport technologies market consists of sales of airport technologies that enable a hassle free and convenient customer experience at the airport. The different types of airport technologies include airport communications, airport management systems and software, digital signage systems, fire-fighting systems, security systems, car parking systems, passenger management systems, baggage management systems, cargo control systems, landing aid, and guidance and lighting systems.

Trends In The Global Airport Technologies Market

The implementation of automated baggage handling systems is an emerging trend in the airport technologies market. Automated baggage handling systems involve the use of small robotic vehicles that carry baggage from the conveyor belt, through the security system and finally to the respective aircraft carriers. The use of this technology is expected to reduce the number of bags lost at airports.

Global Airport Technologies Market Segments:

The global airport technologies market is further segmented based on type, application and geography.

By Type: Airport Digital Signage Systems, Car Parking Systems, Airport Communications, Landing Aids, Guidance And Lighting, Passenger, Baggage And Cargo Handling Control Systems, Airport Management Software

By Application: Domestic Airport, International Airport

By Geography: The global airport technologies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Airport Technologies Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides airport technologies global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global airport technologies global market, airport technologies global market share, airport technologies global market players, airport technologies global market segments and geographies, airport technologies market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The airport technologies market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Airport Technologies Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Airport Technologies Market Organizations Covered: Thales ATM S.A, Honeywell Airport Solutions, Siemens Airports, Raytheon Corp and CISCO Systems Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

