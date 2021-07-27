Laboratory Mixer Industry Grows With The Increasing Prevalence Of Diseases That Require Diagnostic Testing Activities

Laboratory Mixer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing prevalence of diseases is contributing to the laboratory mixer market growth. The prevalence of diseases increases the demand for laboratory diagnostic testing, research, and development activities. A laboratory mixer is a common tool that is required in all laboratories as it mixes, dissolves, and emulsifies material. According to predictions from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, in 2020, 1.7 billion people, or 22% of the global population, would have at most one chronic health issue. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diseases is expected to propel the growth of the laboratory mixer market in the forecast period.

The global laboratory mixer market size is expected to grow from $1.37 billion in 2020 to $1.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth in the laboratory mixer market is mainly due to the growing demand for laboratory equipment including mixers in the forecast period. The market is expected to reach $1.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The main product types of laboratory mixers are shakers, magnetic stirrers, vortex mixers, conical mixers, overhead stirrers, and accessories. The different platforms they are used in include digital devices, analog devices and are operated in gyratory movement, linear movement, rocking or tilting movement, orbital movement, and they are implemented in various sectors such as research laboratories and institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.

North America was the largest region in the laboratory mixer market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the laboratory mixer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the laboratory mixer market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, Cole-Parmer, Silverson, Avantor, Corning, IKA Works, Remi Group, Heidolph Instruments, Labstac, SaintyCo, Ratek Instruments, Nickel-Electro, Admix, VMI, Charles Ross & Son Company, and Shakti Pharmatech.

Laboratory Mixer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change provides laboratory mixer global market overview, forecast laboratory mixer global market size and growth for the whole market, laboratory mixer global market segments, and geographies, laboratory mixer global market trends, laboratory mixer market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

