Global Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global apheresis consumables and equipment market is expected to grow from $2.44 billion in 2020 to $2.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The apheresis consumables and equipment market is expected to reach $4.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.7%. The cases of blood disorders are on the rise globally, creating a need for blood transfusions.

The apheresis consumables and equipment market consist of sales of apheresis consumables and equipment and related services. Apheresis is a medical technology in which the blood drawn from a donor is separated into its components through plasma exchange, stem cell harvest, photopheresis and low-density lipid removal techniques. Further, the required components like plasma or platelets are retained and the remaining is passed to the circulation.

Trends In The Global Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market

Companies are developing technologically advanced and automated products that enhance the efficiency of the product (blood). Technologically advanced products like automatic apheresis equipment with continuous flow centrifugation, automated interface system and customized anticoagulant infusion system are being developed and adopted. The adoption of automated Apheresis equipment has resulted in more efficient and rapid blood separation process. For instance, Haemonetics Corp has developed automated apheresis equipment NexSys PCS that increases productivity and improves quality and compliance in plasma collection centers.

Global Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market Segments:

The global apheresis consumables and equipment market is further segmented based on product, technology, application, procedure and geography.

By Product: Disposables, Devices

By Technology: Centrifugation, Membrane Filtration

By Application: Renal Disease, Neurology, Hematology, Others

By Procedure: Photopheresis, Plasmapheresis, LDL Apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Others

By Geography: The global apheresis consumables and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides apheresis consumables and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global apheresis consumables and equipment market, apheresis consumables and equipment global market share, apheresis consumables and equipment global market players, apheresis consumables and equipment global market segments and geographies, apheresis consumables and equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The apheresis consumables and equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Asahi Kasei Medical, Haemonetics Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Terumo BCT.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

