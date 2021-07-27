Global Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global hospital acquired infections testing kits market is expected to grow from $0.9 billion in 2020 to $1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hospital-acquired infections testing kits market is expected to reach $1.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.5%. The increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections leads to an increase in the demand for hospital acquired infections testing kits.

The hospital-acquired infections testing kits market consists of sales of hospital-acquired infections testing kits, devices and related services. Hospital acquired infections testing kits are used to check the infections associated with pathogens such as vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), multi-resistant gram-negative bacilli, norovirus, and clostridium difficile.

Trends In The Global Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market

The diagnostic tests involved in diagnosing HAIs such as flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, near-infrared spectroscopy, nucleic acid-based technologies are advancing in technologies, providing more accurate data. There has been a significant advancement in mass spectrometers, which quantifies known materials, and identifies unknown compounds within a sample. For instance, SCIEX’s X500 QTOF solves the challenge of contamination and is a compact device that does not compromise on resolution and accuracy. It gives results sooner and allows the operator to make data-driven decisions sooner.

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market Segments:

The global hospital acquired infections testing kits market is further segmented based on product, test type, application, pathogen type, method of treatment and geography.

By Product: Instrument & Reagents, Consumables

By Test Type: Pneumonia Infection, Urinary Tract Infection, Blood Stream Associated Infection, Surgical Site Infection, MRSA Infection, Others

By Application: Drug-Resistance Testing, Disease Testing

By Pathogen Type: Viral, Bacterial, Fungal

By Method of Treatment: Sterilization, Chemical, Radiation

By Geography: The global hospital acquired infections testing kits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The hospital acquired infections testing kits market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Countries

Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market Organizations Covered: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Cepheid, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Hologic.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

