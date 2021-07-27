Westminster / DUI, Negligent Operation and False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103121

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 7/26/2021 at 2035 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 NB MM 12

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation, False Info to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: William Bostwick

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, VSP Westminster troopers were dispatched to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Northbound at mile marker 12 in the town of Brattleboro. Upon arrival Bostwick made a report the operator fled the scene. Through investigation, Bostwick was identified as the operator and single occupant in the motor vehicle. It was determined Bostwick was impaired while operating a motor vehicle and was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and released on a citation to appear in the court in Brattleboro. Additional charges are possible as a search warrant application for the vehicle is pending.

COURT ACTION: Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/7/2021 at 1300 hours

COURT: Brattleboro

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.