Westminster / DUI, Negligent Operation and False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103121
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 7/26/2021 at 2035 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 NB MM 12
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation, False Info to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: William Bostwick
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, VSP Westminster troopers were dispatched to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Northbound at mile marker 12 in the town of Brattleboro. Upon arrival Bostwick made a report the operator fled the scene. Through investigation, Bostwick was identified as the operator and single occupant in the motor vehicle. It was determined Bostwick was impaired while operating a motor vehicle and was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and released on a citation to appear in the court in Brattleboro. Additional charges are possible as a search warrant application for the vehicle is pending.
COURT ACTION: Citation
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/7/2021 at 1300 hours
COURT: Brattleboro
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.