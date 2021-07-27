Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 600 Block of Jefferson Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, July 26, 2021, in the 600 Block of Jefferson Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:58 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 35 year-old John Edmonds, of Northwest, DC.

 

On Monday, July 26, 2021, 23 year-old Treavon Johnson, of Newport News, VA, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

 

