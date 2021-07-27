Arrest Made in a an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of Kenyon Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in the 1300 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:20 am, the victim was operating a taxicab at the listed location. The suspect approached the taxicab and asked for a ride. The suspect then brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the taxicab. The vehicle has been recovered.

On Monday, July 26, 2021, 34 year-old Jose Noel Mendoza Jr., of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).

