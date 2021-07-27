Spillman&Partners Joins With Australian-Based Technology Law Firm Biztech Lawyers to Offer Cross-Border Services
The merger brings together two practices regarding cross-border transactions - United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and other global jurisdictions.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spillman&Partners is pleased to announce it has merged with prominent Australian technology law firm Biztech Lawyers. The merger will formally bring together two practices that have already complemented each other on joint representations regarding cross-border transactions involving the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and other global jurisdictions.
Biztech Lawyers holds an indisputable reputation as a key and trusted advisor in the areas of corporate law and commercial transactions and is led by its founder, Anthony Bekker. The integration of our teams deepens the skills set available to our clients and enhances our availability across all time zones.
Biztech Lawyers founder Anthony Bekker described the natural progression of the relationship: “I’ve been working with Chris and his team for over seven years now, first as a client, then as co-counsel. It’s always been a pleasure. We noticed we were working together with increasing frequency for our common global scaleup clients. We have been stitching together cross-border deals and providing joined up AU-US legal advice that few others can offer at an affordable price point. The next natural step was to formalize the offering through a merger.”
The combined firm, operating under the Biztech Lawyers brand, will continue to focus on serving technology and other startup and high growth businesses with all their commercial legal needs (specialising in complex transactional, data, privacy, corporate and commercial), having already secured an impressive calibre of clients including a number of leading US, Australian and multinational businesses.
Chris Spillman described the possibilities that the deal brings: “I am thrilled to be working with Anthony to create this truly cross-border law firm, giving us a native capability to enable our clients’ global business plans on a round-the-clock basis. We’ve already been closely collaborating over the last few months in anticipation of this finalization and announcement. Unlike the siloed practices of the BigLaw world, with US and foreign lawyers operating under the same flag but rarely collaborating directly, the Biztech team is integrated and efficient, with one common goal of client success. ”
Anthony Bekker shared his unique perspective on the legal and operational edge that progressive global companies need to be successful, having served as General Counsel and Head of Operations at Rokt, one of Australia’s fastest growing tech companies, helping expand that business from Sydney to eight international markets: “We live and breathe high-growth tech start-ups. We get them. We know the challenges they are facing – because we’ve been there and sat in their seat. We’re with them every step of the way. Expanding into the US market is a key step in servicing our growing tech-centric clientele. ”
Enquiries contact:
Head Office - United States
Location: 28 Liberty Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10005
Phone: +1 (646) 224-0727
Chris Spillman chris@biztechlawyers.com
Head Office - Australia
Location: Level 2, 11 York Street, Sydney, Australia, NSW 2000
Phone: +61 2 9043 1376
Anthony Bekker anthony@biztechlawyers.com
Chris Spillman, Managing Director - Americas
Chris holds an indisputable reputation as a key and trusted advisor in the areas of corporate law and commercial transactions, having started out with Kirkland & Ellis. He later became general counsel for NYC fintech Quadpay before, during and after major cross-border acquisition and was responsible for all operational, partnerships, financing, contracts, and compliance work.
Through Spillman & Partners, he helped buy and sell multiple US tech companies, finance global growth through debt, equity and hybrid offerings, negotiate global tech agreements and commercial contracts with national and global e-commerce retailers and consumer brands.
Chris is Biztech Lawyers’ Managing Director for the Americas.
Anthony Bekker, Managing Director - APAC
Anthony Bekker founded Biztech Lawyers after leading both legal and operations at e-commerce marketing unicorn Rokt - helping grow it 10x from Sydney, to Singapore, the US and then Europe.
Anthony loves helping technology companies realise their global ambitions and solve their most complex problems; bringing a practical and highly commercial approach to legal matters.That approach is born of a breadth of experience helping hundreds of startups and scaleups, stints in strategy consulting and banking as well as an INSEAD MBA. Anthony began his career at Mallesons Stephen Jaques and became dual-qualified in the UK while undertaking in-house stints at BT the OFT.
