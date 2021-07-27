VERMONT STATE POLICE-SHAFTSBURY/DUI#4/CRIMINAL DLS/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B302100
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker, Trooper Ben Irwin, Trooper
Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/26/2021 @ 2139 hours
STREET: VT RT 7a
TOWN: Shaftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 67
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Warm, Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Danny R. Main
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front wheel damaged
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2 N/A single vehicle crash
OPERATOR:
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/26/21 at approximately 2139 hours Vermont State Police were advised of a
motor vehicle that had struck a set of guardrails while traveling north on VT RT
7a in the Town of Shaftsbury, then turned into a private residence off VT RT 7a.
The vehicle was located shortly after the initial report of the incident, as was
the operator, who was walking on VT RT 7a, examining the scene, at the
intersection of VT RT 67. The operator was identified as Danny Main.
During investigation, Troopers suspected Main to be under the influence of drugs
and began to conduct a DUI investigation. Main was subsequently taken into
custody for suspicion of DUI- Drugs. Investigation also revealed Main's
privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State of Vermont was Criminally
Suspended as well. Main was later released with a citation to appear in
Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of
DUI #4, Criminal DLS on 09/06/2021 @ 0815 hours.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/2021 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421