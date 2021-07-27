VERMONT STATE POLICE-SHAFTSBURY/DUI#4/CRIMINAL DLS/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B302100

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker, Trooper Ben Irwin, Trooper

Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2021 @ 2139 hours

STREET: VT RT 7a

TOWN: Shaftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT RT 67

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Warm, Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Danny R. Main

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front wheel damaged

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2 N/A single vehicle crash

OPERATOR:

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/26/21 at approximately 2139 hours Vermont State Police were advised of a

motor vehicle that had struck a set of guardrails while traveling north on VT RT

7a in the Town of Shaftsbury, then turned into a private residence off VT RT 7a.

The vehicle was located shortly after the initial report of the incident, as was

the operator, who was walking on VT RT 7a, examining the scene, at the

intersection of VT RT 67. The operator was identified as Danny Main.

During investigation, Troopers suspected Main to be under the influence of drugs

and began to conduct a DUI investigation. Main was subsequently taken into

custody for suspicion of DUI- Drugs. Investigation also revealed Main's

privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State of Vermont was Criminally

Suspended as well. Main was later released with a citation to appear in

Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of

DUI #4, Criminal DLS on 09/06/2021 @ 0815 hours.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/2021 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.