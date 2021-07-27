Survivor Writes Intimate Memoir about Sexual Assault, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Recovery

NELSON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D. M. Ditson has no secrets left; the author and survivor shares them all in her award-winning memoir, Wide Open, a searing account of unravelling in the wake of a series of sexual assaults. Written during her recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder, Ditson shares her remarkable story of resilience to offer survivors hope – and maybe even proof – that they too can heal.

“This incredibly brave and powerful memoir is written in prose both luminous and stark,” said Alison Pick, Man Booker Prize-nominated author of Strangers with the Same Dream and Far to Go. “I read it in one gulp, in awe of the author’s willingness to surrender to her experience of trauma and of her generosity in sharing her journey with her readers. Wide Open will take you to the farthest reaches of what it means to be human.”

Wide Open won the John V. Hicks non-fiction prize awarded by the Saskatchewan Writers’ Guild.

“D. M. Ditson’s book is a courageous and powerful exploration of the insidiousness of sexual assault and rape... it has the potential to help us support survivors and reduce sexual violence,” said Pamela Cross, a feminist lawyer and co-chair of the Ontario Violence Against Women Roundtable.

It is crucial that the #MeToo movement and global conversations about sexual assault include discussions about PTSD and recovery because:

• One in three women have been sexually assaulted, sexual assault is a leading cause of PTSD, and women are more than twice as likely as men to develop PTSD. Source.

• Nearly a third of women develop PTSD after being raped.

• Suicide risk is higher for those with PTSD.



WEBSITE:

dmditson.ca



CONTACT:

For more information, interviews, a review copy or to request an event in your community, please contact: