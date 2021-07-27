Online Magazine-a global platform for writers, by Lam Aid Ltd, a British MNC announces various ongoing write-up contests
Online Magazine announces Write-Up Contests across genres; details mentioned below. Also seeks Joint Ventures/ Collaborations with Publishing and Media Houses.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Magazine an initiative by Lam Aid Ltd. to encourage, explore and highlight the natural talent or knack of writing hidden within amateur writers, has been created just keeping in mind the Writers who are specially gifted with the talent of creating something worthwhile and we are trying to promote this platform just to bring those hidden talents into the limelight and to help them achieve recognition and make them known to the world. If anyone is passionate and creative about writing, then Online Magazine is one of the best platforms to provide them with a medium to stand out, write away and reach their audiences.
Benefits:-
a) Absolutely free and very easy to use.
b) Multi linguistic interface (English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Arabic and Chinese)
c) A global platform to nurture, showcase and highlight writers’ talent.
d) Eye catching content may grab attention of publishers around the world.
e) An opportunity to express and speak up your mind. Get rewarded for your creation as it may get chosen by the publishers and may get published as a book or even may get selected by the Media such as Televisions, Magazines, Newspapers, Films etc for their use and production.
f) Worldwide accreditation and recognition.
Online Magazine is pleased to announce ongoing separate write-up contests on Impact of COVID, Miracle, Tragedy, Your Success Story, Heartfelt Incident, Memorable Moment, Confession, Share your Secret, Travel, History, Cooking, Poetry, Health & Beauty, Suspense/ Mystery, Addiction, Drama and Romance/ Relationships.
The features of the contests are as follow:
1. The write-up must be of at least 300 words; articulate, original and free of plagiarism
2. The Write-Up could be in English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu or Arabic.
3. Small prize money of USD 14.99 along with a “Certificate of Appreciation” shall be awarded to the winner.
Online Magazine invites interests from Established or Prospective Publishers to enter into Collaborations/ Joint Ventures with us.
What is in it, for the Publishers/ Media/ Entertainment/ Production Houses?
1. Access to a huge database of a large pool of amateur yet talented writers across the globe.
2. Access to a large database of showcased contents, to be chosen from various genres and from across the globe.
3. Can avail exclusive rights to their contents, manuscripts etc. for the purpose of publishing, producing films/ movies etc., on mutual consent and understanding by entering into an agreement with us.
4. Umpteen numbers of eye catching, extraordinary, revolutionary and message rendering impactful contents can be used to convey strong messages.
5. Contents in multiple languages (English, Arabic, Urdu, Hindi and Bengali) to choose from.
6. We welcome all Publishing/ Media Houses to browse through our exclusive contents as well as, they are also highly welcome to post their already published contents to reach massively to every nook and corner of the Globe.
7. Publishing /Media/ Entertainment/ Production Houses can also opt for Online Magazine, as a platform for placing their Advertisement Banners at a very nominal cost, as this is a Global Platform and hence the reach and publicity/ promotion would be maximum, worldwide, as compared to that of Localised Platform.
Start Your Career as Writer | Publish Stories at Online Magazine