Notice to Disregard -- McCawley Center for Laser Periodontics & Implants

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by McCawley Center for Laser Periodontics & Implants that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "﻿Periodontist Fort Lauderdale FL Updates Gum Disease Laser Periodontal Therapy﻿" issued July 18, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.

Periodontist Fort Lauderdale FL Updates Gum Disease Laser Periodontal Therapy



Name: Mark McCawley
Organization: McCawley Center for Laser Periodontics & Implants
Address: 800 E Broward Blvd #706, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, United States
Phone: +1-954-522-3228

