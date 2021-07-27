Notice to Disregard -- McCawley Center for Laser Periodontics & Implants

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by McCawley Center for Laser Periodontics & Implants that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "﻿Periodontist Fort Lauderdale FL Updates Gum Disease Laser Periodontal Therapy﻿" issued July 18, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.

Periodontist Fort Lauderdale FL Updates Gum Disease Laser Periodontal Therapy





Name: Mark McCawley Organization: McCawley Center for Laser Periodontics & Implants Address: 800 E Broward Blvd #706, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, United States Phone: +1-954-522-3228