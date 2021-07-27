Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release & Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302917
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/26/21 at 1:14 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Woodbury, Vermont)
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of
Release
ACCUSED: Dorothea Wrobel
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/26/2021 State Police responded to Woodbury for a
report of a violation of conditions of release. Subsequent investigation
revealed that Wrobel had violated multiple court orders by being at the same location as the listed victim. Wrobel was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/27/21 at 12:30 PM to answer to the offenses of violation of an abuse prevention order and violation of conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/21 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.