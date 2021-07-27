Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release & Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A302917

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/26/21 at 1:14 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Woodbury, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of

Release

ACCUSED: Dorothea Wrobel

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/26/2021 State Police responded to Woodbury for a

report of a violation of conditions of release. Subsequent investigation

revealed that Wrobel had violated multiple court orders by being at the same location as the listed victim. Wrobel was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/27/21 at 12:30 PM to answer to the offenses of violation of an abuse prevention order and violation of conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/21 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.