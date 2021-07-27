DOT News Release: KUHIO HIGHWAY CONTRAFLOW BETWEEN KAPAA TEMPORARY BYPASS AND KAPULE HIGHWAY WILL RESUME TUESDAY, JULY 27

Newsroom Posted on Jul 26, 2021 in Latest News

LIHUE – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the Kuhio Highway (Route 56) southbound contraflow between the Kapaa Temporary Bypass Road and Kapule Highway will resume operations on Tuesday, July 27.

It was previously announced that the contraflow would not run for the week due to a mechanical issue with the contraflow truck. Typically, the four-mile contraflow is set up using three trucks, one to set the cones, one to set the signs, and a third truck to tow the trailer-mounted crash attenuator. To account for the truck undergoing maintenance, the functions of the cone and sign truck will be combined into a single truck. As a result, the set up and take down operations may take a little longer than normal.

Normal operations for the Kuhio Highway contraflow through the Wailua corridor are weekdays between 4:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. and Saturdays between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. HDOT will put out another notice after the contraflow is set tomorrow if the modified operations require a significant change to the operation times. ###