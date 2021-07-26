Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Phillip Campas:

“Jennifer and I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Deputy Campas as they mourn the tragic and senseless loss of this dedicated public servant. Deputy Campas’ heroic service to his community will not be forgotten.”

On July 25, 2021, Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a shooting inside a residence in the City of Wasco. Serving as a member of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics team, Deputy Campas was shot as he attempted to rescue three shooting victims inside the residence. He was transported to Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Campas, 35, began serving at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in February 2016. In addition to serving on the SWAT team, his prior assignments at the Sheriff’s Office included patrol deputy, recruit training officer and assistant range master. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Deputy Campas is survived by his wife, Christina, two daughters, a stepson and his father, Jesse.

In honor of Deputy Campas, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

