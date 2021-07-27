Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 7.26.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Aracely Campa Ramirez, 36, of Sacramento, has been appointed Senior Deputy Director for Strategic Program Planning and External Affairs for the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. Campa Ramirez has been Chief of Staff for California State Senator Anna Caballero since 2020. She was Capitol Director for California State Senator Ben Hueso from 2013 to 2020 and Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs at the California Department of General Services from 2011 to 2013. Campa Ramirez was Legislative Director for Assembymember Nora Campos from 2010 to 2011, Legislative Director for Assemblymember Anna Caballero from 2007 to 2010 and Legislative Aide for Assemblymember Jose Solorio from 2006 to 2007. Campa Ramirez earned a Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $160,008. Campa Ramirez is a Democrat.

Heather Purcell, 32, of Washington, D.C., has been appointed Deputy Director of Communications for the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. Purcell has been Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director for the Office of Congressman Ro Khanna since 2019, where she served as Communications Director from 2017 to 2019 and Press Secretary and Legislative Aide in 2017. She was a Communications Associate for 270 Strategies from 2015 to 2016, Press Aide for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in 2015 and Account Coordinator for Corporate and Public Affairs at LEVICK from 2012 to 2013. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $133,308. Purcell is a Democrat.

Lynn von Koch-Liebert, 37, of Carmichael, has been appointed Executive Director of the California Strategic Growth Council. von Koch-Liebert has been Deputy Secretary of Housing and Consumer Services at the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency since 2017. She held multiple positions at DynCorp International LLC, including Vice President of Business Development Operations in 2016, Vice President of Business Development, DynLogistics from 2014 to 2016, Staff Director, DynLogistics in 2014 and Director of Business and Operations for the Criminal Justice Program Support Contract from 2013 to 2014. She was a Graduate Fellow at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Pakistan Afghanistan Coordination Cell in 2010. von Koch-Liebert held multiple positions at the United Nations Office for Project Services in Afghanistan, South Sudan and Jerusalem, including Communications and Reporting Officer from 2006 to 2009. She earned a Master of Public Affairs degree from Princeton University and a Master of Science degree in international security from Cranfield Defense Academy of the United Kingdom. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,000. von Koch-Liebert is a Democrat.

Alex Traverso, 45, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Director of External Affairs at the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Traverso has served as Assistant Chief of Communications at the Bureau of Cannabis Control since 2016. He was Assistant Deputy Director of Communications at the California Lottery from 2008 to 2016 and Communications Director at the Office of Assemblymember Lloyd Levine from 2006 to 2008. He was Deputy Press Secretary for the Office of Assembly Speaker Fabian Nunez from 2004 to 2006. Traverso was Public Relations Manager at the California Exposition and State Fair from 2003 to 2004 and Assistant Press Secretary in the Office of Governor Gray Davis from 1999 to 2003. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $117,000. Traverso is a Democrat.

Nicole D. Thibeau, 38, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the State Board of Pharmacy. Thibeau has been Director of Pharmacy Services at the Los Angeles LGBT Center since 2013. She was Pharmacist in Charge at Target Pharmacy from 2012 to 2013. Thibeau was Pharmacist in Charge at CVS Pharmacy from 2009 to 2012. She earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences. Thibeau is a member of the American Academy of HIV Medicine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Thibeau is a Democrat.

