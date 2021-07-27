Homicide: 1400 Block of V Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:40 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Monday, July 26, 2021, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old Kewionee Wilson, of Oxon Hill, MD.

