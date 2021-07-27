Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a 2019 Homicide: 3400 Block of 13th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 6:58 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an unconscious adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 18 year-old Ja’Vontay Brown, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Monday, July 26, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 28 year-old Dalonte Harrison, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

