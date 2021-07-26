Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,318 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii State Judiciary News Release: 2022 Juror Questionnaires Being Mailed August 2

Posted on Jul 26, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU — The annual Hawaii State Judiciary juror questionnaires will soon be mailed to individuals who have a Hawaii state driver’s license or are registered to vote in Hawaii. 

Beginning August 2, approximately 235,000 juror questionnaires will be mailed to 85,000 residents on Oahu, 55,000 in Maui County, 70,000 on Hawaii island, and 25,000 on Kauai. They are used to help select potential jurors who may be eligible to serve in 2022. Individuals are selected at random.             

Anyone receiving a questionnaire has 10 days to complete and return it to the Jury Pool Office in the envelope provided. Those who fail to respond may be penalized.

To be eligible to serve as a juror, you must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the United States, a resident of Hawaii, and able to read and understand English.

The Hawaii State Department of Health has approved the Judiciary’s health-and-safety plan to resume jury selection and jury trials. The plan includes touchless temperature scans and CDC-recommended screening questions before entering a courthouse; required face coverings; enforced social distancing measures; and increased cleaning and disinfecting of our facilities.

# # #

You just read:

Hawaii State Judiciary News Release: 2022 Juror Questionnaires Being Mailed August 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.