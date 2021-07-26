Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DHHL News Release: Emergency Water Conservation Notice for Hoʻolehua Water System Users

Posted on Jul 26, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

(Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has initiated emergency repairs to the Hoʻolehua Water System to address a significant leak discovered in its 200,000-gallon water tank.

As part of the remediation, the tank will be removed from service and a temporary bypass will be installed to allow the water system to remain online until permanent repairs are made.

Hoʻolehua Water System users are asked to immediately reduce their water usage by 25 to 50 percent during the repair period. Customers may also experience intermittent water pressure issues while the bypass is in use.

The Department maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola, Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi; and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

