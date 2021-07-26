Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DLNR News Release: KAILUA PIER TEMPORARY CLOSURE BEGINS NEXT WEEK

(KAILUA-KONA) Temporary closure of the Kailua Pier begins on Wednesday, July 28, daily from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. During the closure, entering the pier will be prohibited. People violating the closure can be cited, fined, or arrested.

In April, the DNLR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) requested community comment after receiving a large number of complaints about conduct on the pier.

More than 90% of the comments supported the temporary measure. Reducing illegal conduct will help restore the pier as the unique historic and cultural resource it has represented for generations of residents and visitors.

DOBOR staff assessed events and conditions at the pier on a daily basis, initially employing less restrictive management practices to keep the pier open. Ultimately, it was determined that only a temporary closure could apprehend the array of illegal conduct being encountered.

