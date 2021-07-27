The Women of Football Hall of Fame Announces its 1st Annual Award Ceremony to be held at The MGM Grand October 29th 2021
Introducing The Women of Football Hall of Fame, The first Hall of Fame Organization Honoring Women Football Athletes
Women have been playing Football since 1923 none of those Women have ever been recognized for their efforts” Today we recognize some of those Women who have paved the way.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Women continue to fight for Sports Equality, those Women who have committed years of dedicated action to Women’s Football are finally receiving the recognition they deserve, a Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony pledged to Women of Football.
— Lupe Rose
After learning about the disparity of Women’s Professional Football, Lupe Rose has created The Women’s Football League Association also identified as “The WFLA.” The WFLA is setting goals at becoming the first branded Women’s Professional Football Organization recognized for its efforts in fighting for Women’s Sports Equality, and for the Women of Football to earn a Salary, Network Visibility, Health Insurance, Professional Training and everything that is offered to other professional athletes in a professional sports establishment.
After meetings with ESPN, NFL, SEC, NCAA, HBCU and USA Football, Rose’s desire is to bridge the gap in Women’s Sports Equality, and further her efforts with the enactment of Women’s Collegiate, Girls High School, and little girls full tackle Football. Rose continues to break barriers with executing Products, Brands and Businesses to advance Women’s Professional Football and Women’s Sports equality.
Now Rose sets the future on fire for young hopefuls and Women who have dedicated decades of service to Women’s Tackle Football, Women’s Flag and Women’s Rugby by creating the Women of Football Hall of Fame.
The Women of Football Hall of Fame is established and Inducts extraordinary figures in the sport of Women’s football, including women commentators, athletes, coaches, franchise owners, and front-office personnel, almost all of whom made their primary contributions to the game of Women’s Football, furthermore, the Hall will induct between 10 and 15 new Inductee’s each year. There will be a special Athlete “Showcase Award” provided to “Exceptional Women Football Athletes” who are being showcased by the leagues and special teams they have been recruited to play in.
There will be a “Women Sports Museum and Sports interactive Educational Center that will house The Women of Football Hall of Fame Inductees” that will be built in the city of Las Vegas in the near future says Rose.
Rose believes that a Sports Hall of Fame should have had Women Football Inductees some time ago, “Women have been playing Football since 1923 on record, with the first Women Team being owned by the NFL, none of those Women have ever been recognized for their efforts” Today we recognize some of those Women who have paved the way.”
The Hall of fame Induction event will take place on October 29th 2021 in Las Vegas NV at the MGM Grand Casino and will not only Honor those deserving Women but will be awarding A Historian Award which will be presented to its first Inductee Melitas Forster, who paved the Way for Women to participate in Women’s Football and Baseball almost 100 years ago, The Marshall Clampette Hall of Fame Award Honors the Past Present and Future of Women's Football. The Award honors "extraordinary and inspirational" Women of Football and is presented to an individual who has had to fight for her position on the field, who intends to continue to pursue her career in the line of Women's Football.
Rose has created a committee responsible for selecting its inductees which will dictate who should be the First Inductees by a vote system. Tickets available through Eventbrite.com
