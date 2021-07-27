North Beach Gallery Hosts Ms. International World Contestant Book Signing & Bon Voyage

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. International World and North Beach Art Gallery Team Up for the Glamorous Contestant “Book Signing & Bon Voyage” event on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Glamour and art will come together again, to create an “extraordinary” meet and greet, featuring beautiful models, and a one-of-a-kind art collection. Please join us and meet these amazing ladies who represent the Best of their Countries!

North Beach Art Gallery represents one of the largest and most extraordinary priceless ERTÈ ART COLLECTIONS in the world. This special collection boasts the only complete sculpture collection with additional pieces totaling 205 works of art. The feature of the sculpture collection is “Letter F”. This sculpture is the artist proof and the only one cast making this collection the only complete collection of sculptures by the Father of Art Deco, ERTÈ, in the world.

Brooke Trace, owner of NOBE Art Gallery, a consummate artist herself, recognized this invaluable treasure and meticulously documented the spectacular, unparalleled and vast collection with the passion of a true artist.

“This is a monumental way to bring the art and fashion together to celebrate the Centennial of Art Deco. We are now in the Centennial and delighted to host this collaboration of fashion and art”, commented Ms. Trace.

“The Ms. International World Organization is very honored to work with this distinctive artist and gallery”, quoted Angela Posillico, CEO and owner for Ms. International World.

Gowns will be provided by Judith Barnes for JB Couture, Photography by Carlos Urbizo, Videography by Above Pixels, Model Coordination by Susmita Patel for SP FashionDirect, LLC. and North Beach Art and Charity.

Ticket Price -$20 Per Person
RSVP Required to comply with COVID 19 Protocols

Brooke Trace
North Beach Art Gallery
+1 954-667-0660
info@nobegallery.com
