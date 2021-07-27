Reach for the Turmeric instead of Addictive Pain Medication
This week is Chronic Pain week and we are being encouraged to add natural remedies like Turmeric to our Pain Management Plan
— Doug English Turmeric Researcher
This Chronic Pain Awareness week, we are being encouraged to reach for the turmeric and try natural remedies instead of pain medication, which can lead to addiction.
Dr. Doug, Veterinarian and Turmeric Researcher says: “Most pain and especially chronic pain is caused by inflammation, whether inflammation is in the gut, joints or elsewhere, it’s inflammation. Even endometriosis is a result of inflammation. Turmeric is a well-known and incredibly effective anti-inflammatory and has been used for centuries. By digesting turmeric, it reduces inflammation and in turn reduces chronic pain.”
Many people live with chronic pain 24/7. It is debilitating, exhausting and has an impact on all parts of a person’s life. Chronic pain is pain that lasts beyond normal healing time after injury or illness—generally 3 to 6 months and it can result from injury, surgery, musculoskeletal conditions such as arthritis, or other medical conditions such as cancer, endometriosis or migraines.
Dr. Doug created the Turmeric User Group on Facebook for people to share their success stories with using turmeric and it now has over 280,000 users who swear by using turmeric to relieve pain and cure illness with pets and in people.
Dr. Doug, Veterinarian and Turmeric Researcher says: “We have read stories of dogs with cancer being put into remission, hundreds of people easing their pain with arthritis and even women who have had success with fertility.”
Turmeric Life which sells a range of turmeric products including their bestselling nutritional bars for busy people on the go and doggie bites for our fur babies, have seen an increase of sales by nearly 50% in the past 12-months.
Sarah Gibson, Operations Manager of Turmeric Life says: “Unfortunately, a lot of the time a GP’s first reaction to assisting someone with pain is to give them pain medication. Most Doctors aren’t qualified dietitians and aren’t experts when it comes to natural remedies and alternate pain management plans that could coincide with medication or completely eradicate medication all together. Turmeric life is a Gold Coast based business passionately providing turmeric products and solutions that are convenient, transportable, tasty and may be incredibly effective in reducing chronic pain.”
Turmeric Life have created a free recipe for people to make at home which is safe for both animals and humans and are encouraging people to try it for themselves. GOLDEN PASTE – Turmeric Life
INGREDIENTS:
• 1/2 cup (125 ml / 65-70g) turmeric powder
• 1 cup water (250 ml) plus 1 cup of water extra in reserve, if needed
• 1/3 cup (70 ml) coconut oil (use raw, unrefined, cold-pressed)
OR substitute with linseed oil (flaxseed)
OR olive oil (use virgin / extra virgin)
• 2 - 3 teaspoons freshly cracked black pepper
To see case studies or request an interview with Dr. Doug or Sarah Gibson from Turmeric Life please contact pr@brandit.rocks and please find more information here www.turmericlife.com.au Chronic Pain Week is running from July 26th to August 1st 2021 through Chronic Pain Australia National Pain Week
