Back to the Future's Don Fullilove will be married on July 31st Wedding live on Streaming service he is launching TVTU
TVTU plans to educate and expose untapped talent to the forefront of the entertainment sector”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Fullilove, known and loved by millions for the Back To The Future Film Franchise as Goldie Wilson & Mayor Goldie Wilson, announced today that he is getting married July 31st to his longtime finance , Tuluv Maria Price. The wedding will take place in Malibu, Ca.
Fans of the BTTF Film Franchise will have the opportunity to watch the wedding live from Fullilove’s new streaming service https://tvtu.net/ launching on his wedding day. Streaming starts at 5:30pm. The monthly subscription is $1.99 per month.
Many celebs will be in attendance including Tony Award winner George Faison, Carl Gilliard (BET ‘s The Family Business), Eartha Robinson, Anthony Burrell (choreographer & creative director Mariah Carey’s reality show Mariah’s World) and Harry Waters who was Marvin Berry in BTTF is expected to sing Earth Angel at the wedding. This wedding would not be complete without the DELORIAN time machine which will make an appearance at the wedding, as well as many surprises. Fullilove says “Fans that tune in and watch will be treated to many surprises, during the wedding.”
ABOUT TVTU STREAMING SERVICE
TVTU, https://tvtu.net/
Is a subscription-based, over -the-top platform centrally focused on independent artists, serving as a hotbed for arts education through innovative virtual experiences to online learning, virtual and live events, teaching independent artists how to promote their brand, sell merchandise and monitor sales in real time. TVTU will also produce original content for distribution featuring a series of flagship shows spearheaded by Back To The Future Franchise star Don Fullilove (Goldie Wilson, Mayor Goldie Wilson).
As research boasts the dominance of African- American artistry dominating the global economy, TVTU plans to educate and expose untapped talent to the forefront of the entertainment sector and develop strategic partnerships with leading brands and media platforms that share a commitment to breaking new talent in TV, Film and Visual Music Production of high-quality value. As a digital-forward, mission-driven digital media brand, TVTU will implement IT and AI empowering systems to include content ID systems where original works are archived and protected, fostering a digital workspace that promotes inclusivity and creativity, all while providing educational resources for artist development.
The goal of TVTU is to provide an affordable, user friendly digital platform with quality and engaging content that supports the artistry within the independent artist community.
