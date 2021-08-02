Recent Surges in Covid-19 Cases Spur Estate Planning Signups
Fin-tech startup Legacy Concierge bridges the gap for this rise
Legacy Concierge empathetically bridges this gap between estate planning and the location, control, curation and collection for what we call your Digital After Life.”SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a total of 3 Million deaths in the US alone, the Pandemic added 600K of this number significantly, and in unexpected ways. Younger people have died, leaving stunned families.
— Betsy Ehrenberg
Founder and CEO Betsy Ehrenberg states, “The loved ones who are left on the other side of a decedents passing are often overwhelmed with settling the estate and usually have no idea as to what to do, nor how to do it. To help them get through this fog of tribulation, there is hope. Both in the crisis of the moment and planning beforehand, Legacy Concierge empathetically bridges this gap between estate planning and the location, control, curation and collection for what we call your Digital After Life.”
How do you explore mortality? It is difficult to broach the subject, especially with loved ones. There is a positive and healing way to guide this discussion. As Willie Nelson sings, “It’s not something you get over, but it’s something you get through."
Legacy Concierge is there to guide families creating a plan for a meaningful Digital After Life as a gift to the next generation. With forensic precision and innovative automation, the services at Legacy Concierge can ease the transition by protecting your assets and identity, finding hidden wealth and closing down necessary accounts, both financial and social.
Co-Founder Andrew Levy adds, “Death might be inevitable, but how we talk about it and plan for it can be pivoted to accentuate the positive. Afterlife connotes life after death or the world to come. Your Digital After Life is your legacy - your last wishes, your assets, your digital footprint. We help people create a plan for a meaningful Digital After Life as a gift to the next generation.”
Ehrenberg adds, “By providing a safe and secure home for your records and accounts of your assets, your affairs are organized at death so your executor has a comprehensive plan for settling your estate avoiding the costly nightmare for your family of proceeds going to attorneys and executors.
Legacy Concierge’s B2B strategy includes being an ally for financial advisors of all sorts. Partnering with wealth management firms, financial advisory services and banks, Legacy Concierge is providing the thought leadership and services that attorneys, certified financial planners, wealth managers and conservators need for their clients.
“In an age where clients demand efficiency and thoroughness in approach, I have found that Legacy Concierge provides an exceptional product and service to our firm so that I can deliver both to my clients. The fiduciaries are grateful to have an application that makes their jobs much easier and the staff appreciates the aid in its creditor search.” - JULIE S. RIVERS | CUDDY & MCCARTHY, LLP
About Legacy Concierge
Legacy Concierge is there to guide families creating a plan for a meaningful Digital After Life as a gift to the next generation. With forensic precision and innovative automation, our LOCKYT™ services at Legacy Concierge can ease the transition by protecting your assets and identity, finding hidden wealth and closing down necessary accounts, both financial and social. Legacy Concierge’s founder and CEO, Betsy Ehrenberg, has founded, operated, grown and sold two previous technology companies. She and her co-founder and CTO, Damon Altomare, are supported with a team of engineers, advisors and support professionals in New Mexico with affiliate liaisons from New York City to San Francisco. www.legacy-concierge.com
About the Founders
Betsy Ehrenberg, Founder & CEO
Betsy comes from the world of software, starting with founding Operations Control Systems, a software company providing performance and security services to the top Fortune 50 companies. After she sold OCS, in 2003, she founded Veriden, an identity theft prevention system and software company utilizing biometric-based identification systems to stop identity theft in the financial sector. As the first female manager at IBM Canada, Betsy was a role model for other businesswomen seeking sales and engineering leadership positions at high-tech firms in North America. Betsy attended computer science classes at Carnegie Tech and attended graduate level business school classes at Harvard University.
Andrew Levy, Co-Founder, General Counsel
Andrew practiced law for over 40 years with several large firms in New York City. In addition, he has managed several early-stage companies and has extensive investment banking experience. Andrew’s professional leadership with high-tech, government manufacturing and estate planning organizations is essential to the company when professional advice about estate planning is needed. He holds an engineering degree from Yale and a law degree from Harvard and is President of Redstone Capital, a private equity firm.
For Media Inquiries Contact:
Curt Doty
Media Liaison
(310) 994-7810
curt@curtdoty.com
Betsy L. Ehrenberg
Legacy Concierge
+1 650-380-0688
Now is the Time