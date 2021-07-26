July 26, 2021 – Texas Workforce Commission Awarded $10 Million by US Department of Labor for Apprenticeship Programs

Date: July 26, 2021

AUSTIN -- The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has been awarded $10 million in grant funding by the US Department of Labor to support the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship Programs in Texas. This funding will be used to develop new registered apprenticeship programs, assist employers to explore and implement the registered apprenticeship training model, and grow existing programs that will build career pathways for any individual seeking to develop a viable career and training starting from entry level through middle skills and into highly skilled professions.

“Apprenticeship programs are a key component in closing the middle skills gap in Texas,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This funding will continue to improve TWC ’s efforts to match a skilled workforce to careers in high demand industries.”

The funding will be used to increase the number of apprentices in Registered Apprenticeship Programs, foster programming and inclusive recruitment strategies to attract and develop a diverse workforce and build the use of Registered Apprenticeship Programs as a training model alongside workforce partners. This funding will also aim to develop partnerships with industry, including sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. Currently there are approximately 21,015 apprentices in Texas and 594 Registered Apprenticeship Training Programs. This grant will increase the number of apprentices in Texas by at least 2,000.

“Apprenticeships teach skills that expand career opportunities for the workforce of Texas,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “These programs provide a pathway for workers across the state to pursue high-demand careers with increased wages.”

Registered apprenticeship programs provide jobs in which an apprentice worker learns a skilled occupation through paid on-the-job training under the supervision of a journey-level craftsperson or trade professional combined with related classroom instruction. These benefit the person learning the job skill and allow companies to develop their apprentices into their middle skills jobs and then upward into their highly skilled workforce. This key development of their workforce benefits both the employer to produce/deliver their product in the most effective manner as well provide wage progression for the apprentice as they attain their skills progression.

“For participating employers, the apprenticeship model is another tool available to tailor the training of their future workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “This funding helps ensure Texas has a highly skilled workforce and keeps the state a top destination for current and future Texas employers.”

Employers seeking information on building the core components of a Registered Apprenticeship training program should contact TWC at ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.state.tx.us or visit the ApprenticeshipTexas website.

Photos of TWC Commissioners recognizing Apprenticeship staff for this award can be downloaded from TWC 's Flickr page.

