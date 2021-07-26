Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Burglary One while Armed (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One while Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 11:20 pm, the suspect, while armed with a knife, attempted to enter an occupied residence at the listed location. The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, July 25 2021, 35 year-old Riordan Thomas, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One While Armed.

