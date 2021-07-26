Homicide: 100 Block of Q Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in the 100 Block of Q Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:58 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported both victims to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, both victims succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead. A short time later, a third victim was located at a local hospital where they were treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The decedents have been identified as 22 year-old Jovan Hill Jr., and 19 year-old Tariq Riley both of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.