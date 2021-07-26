Mississippi Highway Patrol Assists in Pursuit of Double Murder Suspect

JACKSON, MS – On May 3, 2021, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies, assisted in the pursuit of Eric Derell Smith. The pursuit began in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and ended on Interstate 10 in Harrison County, Mississippi, with shots fired.

Smith, 30, is accused of fatally shooting two people in Louisiana on May 3, 2021.

This investigation is ongoing. All media inquiries regarding the suspect or the incident that occurred in Louisiana should be directed to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. All other inquiries should be directed to the City of Biloxi Police Department.