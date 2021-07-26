Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,318 in the last 365 days.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Assists in Pursuit of Double Murder Suspect

JACKSON, MS – On May 3, 2021, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies, assisted in the pursuit of Eric Derell Smith. The pursuit began in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and ended on Interstate 10 in Harrison County, Mississippi, with shots fired.

Smith, 30, is accused of fatally shooting two people in Louisiana on May 3, 2021.

This investigation is ongoing. All media inquiries regarding the suspect or the incident that occurred in Louisiana should be directed to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. All other inquiries should be directed to the City of Biloxi Police Department.

You just read:

Mississippi Highway Patrol Assists in Pursuit of Double Murder Suspect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.