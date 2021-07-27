Prove Wins ‘Best CEOs for Diversity’, ‘Best Leadership Teams’ and ‘Best Career Growth’ in 2021 Comparably Awards
Leading phone-centric identity technology company recognized for diversity, leadership, and career growth opportunitiesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prove, the modern way of proving identity online with just a phone, today announced that Comparably, one of the leading compensation, culture, and career-monitoring sites in the U.S., honored the company with three new awards: Best CEOs for Diversity, Best Leadership Teams, and Best Career Growth for 2021.
Comparably Award winners are determined by anonymous employee sentiment ratings submitted to Comparably.com over a 12-month period. Prove ranked amongst the top 50 small and mid-size companies in the Best CEOs for Diversity (based solely on ratings given by employees of color), Best Leadership Teams, and Best Career Growth categories, joining other notable brands such as Zoom, Squarespace, and Uber in these award categories.
“We are incredibly proud of these recognitions - specifically about our leadership team’s ability to lead without losing sight of the needs of our colleagues during such a challenging time,” said Prove CEO, Rodger Desai. “We strive to offer an extraordinary workplace that celebrates and supports the mission of our company and the goals of our employees.”
These awards follow a period of hyper-growth for Prove (formerly Payfone). The company experienced 153% employee growth over the past two years.
“As the world was plagued by the pandemic of the past year, employees needed executives who could lead with strength and compassion,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Prove’s multiple award wins is a testament to its leadership team’s commitment to transparency, diversity and career growth.”
“These awards are a testament to the importance we place on our employees’ happiness and growth,” said Brad Rosenfeld, Prove’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We are thrilled and honored to see that the investments we’ve made in these areas are making a measurable impact on Provers.”
For more information about these wins and to view Prove’s job opportunities and growth, visit prove.com.
About Prove
Prove is the modern way of proving identity with just a phone. With 1 billion+ consumer and small business identity tokens under continuous management, Prove’s Phone-Centric Identity™ platform helps companies mitigate fraud while accelerating revenue and reducing OPEX across mobile, desktop, tablet, contact center, and in-store channels. 1,000+ companies and 500+ banks trust Prove to secure their onboarding, digital servicing, call center, e-commerce, payments, and compliance experiences. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn.
About Comparably
Comparably https://www.comparably.com is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can access salary data and anonymously rate their workplaces in nearly 20 different culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings from employees across 60,000 North American companies. It has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and one of the most trusted third-party sites for salary and workplace culture data. For highly-cited workplace culture, salary data, and compensation studies, including Comparably’s Best Places to Work series and annual Workplace Culture Awards: www.comparably.com/news.
