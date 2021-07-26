When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 26, 2021 FDA Publish Date: July 26, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Spices, Flavors & Salts Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Excalibur Seasoning Company Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description 1959 House Blend (Seasoning)

Company Announcement

Excalibur Seasoning Company of Pekin, IL is recalling 17 bottles of Haen Meats 1959 House Blend because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

We began shipping this product on July 14th, 2021. The recalled product reached consumers through a retailer located in the 54130 zip code of WI.

Packaging Item Description Quantity Lot No. UPC# Clear Plastic Shaker Bottles Haen Meats 1959 House Blend 6.5 oz. Bottles 107-354 729009768154

No illness have been reported to date.

The recall is the result of routine finished product testing which found the bacteria to be present in one product. Further ingredient testing found the bacteria may be present in one lot of one ingredient. All products which used this lot of ingredient are being recalled.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and should dispose of the product or return it to your place of purchase. Consumers with questions should contact Excalibur Seasoning at 309-347-1221 Monday through Thursday 7:30 am to 4:30 pm and Friday 7:30 am to 11:30 am.

About Excalibur

Excalibur Seasoning Co., is America’s premier provider of meat & seafood seasonings, rubs and sauces. Family-owned for more than 30 years, Excalibur’s reputation is built on the legendary quality and royal flavor found in each and every product offered in partnership with hundreds of grocers and meat processors nationwide. For more, visit www.excaliburseasoning.com.