FWC to meet August 4-5 in Bonita Springs

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet in person August 4-5 at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point, 5001 Coconut Road, Bonita Springs, 34134. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time each day and is open to the public.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunity for public input. There are several opportunities prior to the Commission meeting to provide comments. Also, time is allotted for public speakers at the Commission meeting.

Additionally, at the end of the second day, Aug. 5, the Commission will provide time for public comment on subjects not on the agenda. Those people who wish to offer comments during this period will be asked to ensure their comments are not related to any agenda item. The deadline for registration to speak on items not on the agenda is 9 a.m. Eastern time on Aug. 5.

Public speaking is organized using a speaker registration process and time limits. To accommodate as much input as possible from those attending, the Chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to each topic and speaker, including time donation to other speakers.

For the full Aug. 4-5 agenda and links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings.” Those people who cannot attend can follow coverage at Twitter.com/MyFWC (@MyFWC) and sign up for news updates at MyFWC.com. Also, check the Florida Channel for possible live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org.